Oppo Mobile India is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in the country soon. While the company is yet to announce the prices, the Chinese phone brand has already confirmed that the Oppo A16 budget phone will go on sale starting September 20, 2021. We assume that the smartphone will be launched in India on the same day itself. The smartphone is likely to be priced from Rs. 13,990, and will get an instant discount of Rs 750. Oppo Enco Buds TWS Earbuds Launched in India at Rs 1,999.

Oppo A16 Smartphone

Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has been listed on Amazon, revealing key specifications and features. The main highlights of the smartphone would be a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop notch, a 5000 mAh battery and an AI triple rear camera.

Oppo A16 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The smartphone has been launched in Indonesia. The Indonesian-spec model comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ waterdrop-notch display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The chipset is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone runs on Oppo’s ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Oppo A16 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo)

For photography, there is a triple rear camera module that comprises a 13MP primary lens accompanied by two 2MP sensors for depth and macros images. Upfront, there is an 8MP lens for selfies and video calls.

Oppo will announce the pricing of the Oppo A16 by next week only. However, the handset sold in Indonesia is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (around Rs. 10,500). The handset is likely to be offered in three colours- Pearl Blue, Space Silver and Crystal Black.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2021 11:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).