Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav strongly criticised the decision to hand over the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), calling it an insult to the legacy of the socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan.

Akhilesh expressed deep disappointment over the decision and recalled his connection to the centre. "We and Chaudhary sahab are particularly sad because we were founder members of JPNIC Society," he said.

Akhilesh also shared a memory of visiting the centre when it was lying unused. "It was kept closed for so many years, once I went for an interview, and the guard was suspended. I had kept a water bottle in my pocket, so BJP told me that we have kept the bottle," he remarked, taking a jibe at the ruling party.

"When Netaji laid the foundation stone of JPNIC, many socialist leaders were present. JPNIC was built so that this generation could see the struggle for democracy. People had to see the change that came with the slogan of total revolution," Akhilesh further added.

Furthermore, criticising the transfer of the building to the LDA, he said, "This building was given to LDA, what work does LDA have, LDA does not build buildings but fish markets."

Reiterating his party's commitment to protecting the institution, Akhilesh added, "And I say once again from the stage that if they have to be sold, we socialist people will buy JPNIC."

In a sharp political attack, Akhilesh questioned the BJP's credibility in Bihar, where Jayaprakash Narayan's legacy holds significant political weight. "With what face will those who want to destroy JPNIC ask for votes in Bihar. This JPNIC was dedicated to JP," he said.

Meanwhile, Yadav, who inaugurated the new party office in Azamgarh on Thursday took a dig at the BJP, saying that whenever elections are held in Bihar, there are some parties who attempt to distract the public by speaking against reservation, the Constitution, socialism, and secularism.

In a public address after the inauguration of the new office, Yadav said, "Whenever there are elections in Bihar, they start speaking against reservation, the Constitution, socialism, and secularism. The truth is, they are afraid to speak directly against the reservation because they fear losing votes. So instead, they attack socialism and secularism indirectly."

Yadav alleged that the BJP had abandoned its original principles, saying that the party that had once officially resolved to follow a socialist and secular path, but has now forgotten that commitment. (ANI)

