Mumbai, July 5: In a significant development in the alleged rape case of a 22-year-old IT professional in Pune, city police detained a suspect on Friday, July 4, revealing that the accused was not a courier delivery agent as initially claimed but an acquaintance of the complainant.

The police investigation has uncovered inconsistencies in the woman’s account. The woman has now admitted to filing the complaint “out of anger,” raising serious questions about the veracity of the original claims. Pune Techie Rape Case: Woman’s Anger Over Forced Sex by Friend Led to False Accusation, Police Reveal.

‘No Forced Entry, Selfie Edited by Complainant and Accused Not a Delivery Boy As Alleged’ Say Police

Twist in Pune Techie 'Rape' Case

According to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, the suspect, a highly qualified professional, was known to the woman for over a year and had visited her apartment multiple times. Contrary to her initial complaint, preliminary findings indicate there was no forced entry into her residence in the Kondhwa area on Wednesday, and no chemical substance was used to render her unconscious. The woman had alleged that the accused, posing as a delivery executive, forcibly entered her home, raped her, and took a selfie with a threatening message warning her against reporting the incident.

Probe Reveals Selfie Was Taken With Woman's Consent, Which She Edited Later

However, police investigations, supported by forensic analysis and digital evidence, revealed that the selfie was taken with the woman’s consent, and she had edited the image and added the threatening message herself. “The complainant has admitted to providing false information out of anger,” Kumar stated, adding that the woman claimed she was not ready for sexual intercourse but felt coerced by the suspect, prompting her to file the complaint. ‘I Will Come Again’: Man Posing As Delivery Agent Rapes Woman Techie After Entering Her Pune Flat, Clicks Selfie and Leaves Threatening Message on Her Phone.

The suspect was traced after an extensive review of 1,000 hours of CCTV footage from 250 locations by a team of approximately 500 police personnel within 36 hours. The investigation confirmed that the accused and the complainant’s families were acquainted, and the suspect frequently visited her home to collect parcels. The woman’s refusal to identify the suspect in CCTV images further raised doubts about her initial claims.

While the rape allegation is being thoroughly investigated, the police have urged the public to refrain from speculating about Pune’s safety. “We remain committed to ensuring the security of all citizens, especially women,” the Pune Police stated on their official Instagram handle.

Earlier, the 22-year-old woman had claimed that a man who posed as a courier delivery agent entered her flat in the Kondhwa area on Wednesday evening, July 2, when she was alone, and forced himself on her. She passed out, and when she regained consciousness, he was gone, she said. Before leaving, the accused clicked a selfie using her phone in which her back and a part of his face are seen, and left a message warning that he had taken her pictures and would release them on social media if she reported the incident, she told police.

