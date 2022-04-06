New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi on Wednesday said the party has earned the trust of crores of the people of the country and given new thought and perspective to see the world.

Speaking to ANI on BJP's foundation day, Joshi,88, said the world is facing different problems and the party workers should strive to build a better world.

Also Read | Inefficient Policies of Narendra Modi Government Responsible for Fuel Price Rise, Says Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao.

He said the BJP was formed in 1980 but the party's ideological journey started as Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

"The journey of the Bharatiya Janata Party did not start 42 years ago. The party traces its roots to Jan Sangh and Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the first president of BJS," he said.

Also Read | iQoo 9 Phoenix Orange With Colour-Changing Technology Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

He said several opposition parties merged to form Janata Party after the Emergency and the party later took a new form as Bharatiya Janata Party.

"We have been there since 1951, the journey is old. It is true that the journey in a new form of the party started 42 years ago. BJP has become the world's largest party. The party has earned the trust of crores of the people of the country. The party has given new thought and perspective to see the world," he said.

The BJP veteran said the global situation has become very complex with wars, poverty and climate change challenges. He raised concerns over the "waning power of the international institutions" and their inability to tackle the problems.

"The situation across the world is not good. Wars are taking place. There is discrimination, poverty and mistrust among people. The institutions that are working at the international level have become weak. They are not able to render their responsibilities. There is an environmental challenge and climate change," Joshi said.

"We have to see how peace and goodwill can prevail in the world. Now on the foundation day of the party, we have to think about the solutions to the problems faced by the world. BJP 's resolve should to work towards making a better world," he added.

The BJP celebrated its 42nd foundation day on Wednesday.

In 1980, the national executive council of the Janata Party banned its members from "dual membership" of the party and the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS). The former Jana Sangh members left the party and floated the BJP on April 6, 1980. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)