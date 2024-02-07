Gondia, Feb 7 (PTI) The BJP-led government has failed to address issues like inflation, jobs and farmers' woes, said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday and asserted that the credit for the Ram temple goes to crores of people who contributed to it.

Addressing a press conference, he said people are fed up with the false promises made to them by the prime minister and there is a lot of resentment against the BJP. It will reflect in the upcoming elections, he claimed.

Patole accused the government of looting money from the common people in the name of GST (Goods and Services Tax) and distributing it among its favourite businessmen.

“The government is promoting unemployment in the name of privatisation. It has allowed 100 percent FDI (foreign direct investment) in the defence sector and that has raised serious questions over national security,” he said.

China has breached the borders and captured Indian land, but the government remains mum over it, he alleged.

The BJP is working on a system to destroy small regional parties and the government is suppressing democratic values, he said, citing the recent Chandigarh mayoral election where the Supreme Court raised serious objections over the process.

Election Commission of India seems to be working as per the script given to it by the BJP, Patole said.

The Congress leader said that the credit for the Ayodhya Ram temple goes to crores of people who have made small contributions to it. He said the Congress is also happy over the construction of the temple but deriving political mileage out of it can't be justified.

Citing the example of Somnath Mandir in Gujarat, he said that the then President of India had performed the rituals there. “But where was our President during the (Ram temple) consecration ceremony,” he asked.

Patole said Congress is confident of putting up a good show in the upcoming elections as there is widespread anger towards the Modi Government.

