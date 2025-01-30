Agartala, Jan 30 (PTI) A day after the CPI(M) claimed that democracy is under threat in Tripura as long as the BJP remains in power, the ruling party's state unit responded on Thursday, stating it does not need lessons on democracy from the communists.

CPI(M) leaders Prakash Karat, Manik Sarkar and Jitendra Chaudhury on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Tripura, alleging that "murdering democracy" is ingrained in the party's DNA, as opposition leaders were jailed on "false charges" ahead of elections.

Also Read | Tata Motors Share Price Today: Stocks of Tata Motors Tumble Over 7% After Q3 Earnings, Ends at 697 per Share.

"We don't need to take lessons on democracy from the communists which had curtailed democratic rights during its rule. If democracy doesn't exist in Tripura, how come they are holding rallies and processions every day", BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakaborty asked during a press conference.

Chakraborty asserted that the state is progressing at the same pace like other developed states, citing substantial development in health, education, drinking water, and infrastructure.

Also Read | iPhones Gain 7% Smartphone Market Share in 2024 in India, Registers 23% Growth in YoY.

"During 35 years of communist rule, the state had only 4,500 Self Help Groups (SHGs) but now it has risen to 53,000. They do not see the development", he said.

He also responded to the CPI(M)'s allegation of 86,000 vacant government posts.

"The CPI(M) leaders are trying to mislead the youth on the employment issue. In the last seven years, 29,000 jobs have been provided, with 20,000 positions offering regular pay scales. Recruitment for 16,000 more jobs is currently underway," Chakraborty said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)