Durg, Dec 27 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday alleged that the BJP was involved in "horse-trading" in the poll-bound West Bengal.

Slamming Singh, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey tweeted in Hindi:" When you (Singh) were Chief Minister (of Madhya Pradesh), then what were you buying in the hotel in Khajuraho in 1995 to topple the BJP government in Gujarat. Why were you putting your black money as a 'charagah' (pasture)".

When asked by reporters in Durg about some MLAs of ruling TMC in West Bengal, where elections are due in 2021, joining the BJP, Singh said, "All these things are a money game. The BJP had amassed a huge sum of black money which they are using for horse-trading. They (BJP) have amassed a lot of black money.

"The way animals were earlier sold in the mandis (markets), nowadays MLAs are being sold," he added.

Singh was in Durg to take part in the condolence meeting to pay tribute to senior Congress leader Motilal Vora who died on December 21.

He said many constituents of the BJP-led NDA are walking out of the bloc. "Very soon Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have to separate from them," Singh added.

