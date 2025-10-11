Patna (Bihar) [India], October 11 (ANI): BJP leaders arrived in Delhi on Friday ahead of the party's core committee meeting on Saturday, where they will finalise and discuss candidates for the upcoming two-phase Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11, with vote counting set for November 14.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal dismissed speculations about Union Minister Chirag Paswan being upset over seat-sharing issues, stating that the NDA is united and ready to form a government with a strong majority in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, he said, "All discussions regarding the NDA alliance have been completed. Only the formal announcement remains. We believe it will be announced by tomorrow evening. The central leadership will be the one to make the announcement."

Jaiswal added, "Many people speculate. But when the NDA workers' conference was underway in the 243 assembly constituencies, I said that the NDA was moving forward with rock-solid unity and would form the government with a huge majority in the upcoming elections. Those who used to have such discussions have now calmed down."

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has also clarified that he was not upset over seat-sharing for the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, but had made some requests.

"I was not miffed. I only had requests. We have to ensure that the NDA wins... The double-engine government is required for the public interest. We want to see Nitish Kumar as the CM again... I am going to the parliamentary meeting. I will inform you tomorrow about what happened (during the meeting)," Manjhi said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the upcoming NDA meeting is focused on ensuring a better government, good governance, and freedom from dishonest politics.

"...This meeting (of NDA) is for a better government, good governance and liberty from the politics of fraud...Everything will be clear when the seat-sharing will be announced tomorrow," Sinha said.

BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh said that seat-sharing talks within the NDA are progressing smoothly, and the alliance is united with no issues.

"Seat-sharing talks within the NDA are going well. The NDA is completely intact, and there are no problems anywhere. No one is angry. NDA is united. We will fight with full strength, and this time we will cross 225 seats," Singh said.

Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey said, "... The NDA is united. We will fight the elections with complete unity and will win."

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. (ANI)

