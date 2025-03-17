India News | BJP Leaders Highlight RSS's Influence on Their Lives After PM Modi's Remarks in Lex Fridman's Podcast

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a podcast with Lex Fridman, BJP leaders highlighted the organisation's influence on their lives, saying that their experiences as volunteers have shaped their inclusive approach.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that as a volunteer of the Sangh, he has learned valuable lessons that guide his inclusive approach today.

"The Prime Minister has said right, he is also a member of the Sangh. He is a preacher, and the Sangh teaches one way of life. As a volunteer of the Sangh, he has learned a lot in his life, and that is why he walks with everyone in the country today..." Shahnawaz Hussain said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj praised the Prime Minister, calling him the embodiment of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the human reflection of the aspirations, resolve, and dreams of 140 crore Indians, and that is why the people of India have elected him as the Prime Minister of this country for the third time. I know that under his able leadership, the resolve of a developed India will certainly be brought to fruition," she said.

Prime Minister Modi, in his conversation with Lex Fridman, spoke on a wide range of topics, outlining his vision for the country.

In the podcast, the Prime Minister said, "I feel fortunate that I learned the essence and values of life from such a sacred organisation like the RSS. I got a life of purpose."

PM Modi said that the RSS assigns a purpose to its members and that the organisation puts the nation ahead of everything.

He further said, "It always felt nice to attend RSS gatherings as a child. I always had one aim in mind, to be of use to the country. This is what 'Sangh' (RSS) taught me. RSS completes 100 years this year. There is no bigger 'Swayamsevi Sangh' in the world than the RSS... Understanding the RSS is not an easy task; one needs to understand its functioning. It gives its members a purpose of life. It teaches that the nation is everything and that social service is the service of God."

Lex Fridman is a research scientist who also hosts his own podcast, "Lex Fridman Podcast."

In his podcasts, several personalities from various walks of life have discussed issues ranging from complex niches to other areas of mass understanding.

Notable figures include political leaders like US President Donald Trump, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Argentinian Prime Minister Javier Milei, as well as leading personalities in their fields, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Magnus Carlson, and Yuval Noah Harari. His YouTube page has 4.6 million subscribers with over 82,00,00,000 views. (ANI)

