Bengaluru, Apr 9 (PTI) Amid the recent communal issues in Karnataka, the BJP central leadership has asked leaders of its state unit and ministers to bring the development agenda to the fore and showcase the achievements of the government, in the wake of assembly polls next year.

Also Read | In Wake of Spike in Militancy-related Incidents in Valley, J&K LG Manoj Sinha Says … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Several ministers are holding press conferences at the party office to list out their achievements.

Also Read | ‘United States Afraid That Ties Among China, Russia, and India May Develop Further’, Reports Chinese State Media.

Holding one such press meet on Saturday, senior minister K S Eshwarappa, who is in-charge of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department, accepted that it is being done as per the directions of the party leadership.

"Yes... (there is a direction from the high command)," he said in response to a question on ministers presenting their progress report to people through the media.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "When I go to my village or constituency, I have to tell people what was promised and what was delivered. Similarly, we are telling the people about our achievements, and asking them to give us their votes."

Accusing the opposition of trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims and only trying to create a propaganda out of it, the minister said, "Even Al-Qaeda got involved now..." in reference to the video in which the terror group chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri praised a Karnataka college student for confronting a group of students opposing hijab in her college.

He said the BJP is now using the media to showcase the government's achievements known to the people of the state.

Asked, amid communal issues, whether the focus has shifted to development after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state in the run-up to 2023 assembly polls, Eshwarappa said, "I have openly accepted...we are purposely placing development works before the people as elections are coming."

On the Congress accusing the BJP government of bringing out communal issues, as the ruling party has nothing to speak about development, he said, "Take down, we are listing out (our achievements). We are placing it department wise... we are not 'mouni babas' to keep quiet. When Congress raises communal issues like hijab, we will respond to them."

Shah, who was recently in the city, had set a target of winning 150 seats to Karnataka BJP leaders for the 2023 assembly elections in the state, where the ruling party is eyeing a successive term.

The state has been witnessing a series of communal issues from hijab issue to a call for banning loudspeakers at mosques for the last couple of months.

Amid such developments in the state, the central leadership has asked Karnataka leaders and ministers to also showcase developmental works and achievements, while responding to opposition's allegations on communal issues, a senior BJP functionary said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)