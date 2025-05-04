India News | BJP Legislature Party Meets, Announces Delhi Assembly Special Session on May 13-14

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): An important meeting of the BJP Legislature Party was held on Sunday at the Delhi Secretariat, chaired by Delhi Chief Minister and CM Rekha Gupta. Several key decisions were taken during the meeting, including the announcement of a two-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on May 13 and 14.

The meeting began with discussions on measures being undertaken to address waterlogging and preparations for the upcoming monsoon season. Following this, it was decided to convene a special Assembly session on May 13 and 14 to deliberate on crucial legislative and administrative issues.

It is noteworthy that the cabinet of the Delhi government recently passed the Private School Fees Bill. The next step in the process is to introduce the bill in the Assembly for legislative approval.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Government Minister Ashish Sood said, "It has been decided in the meeting that in the upcoming special session, the 'Private School Fees Act' (Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill) will be introduced in the Assembly. The purpose of this bill is to curb the arbitrary and uncontrolled fees of private schools. The government claims that this will give great relief to the parents."

In a recent development, BJP MLAS Satish Upadhyay and Anil Goyal said that the government has emphasised that the bill is directly in the interest of parents. "It is now necessary to make private schools accountable, and the government is committed to this," they said.

The meeting also held in-depth discussions on pre-monsoon preparations. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta instructed all MLAs to identify waterlogged areas in their respective constituencies and ensure that cleaning and improvement works are completed in a timely manner. Emphasis was laid on finishing the cleaning of drains and sewers before the arrival of the monsoon.

CM Rekha Gupta made it clear to the MLAs that the government's goal is to ensure Delhiites do not face waterlogging problems this time. "Our priority is that action should be taken in every assembly in time," she stressed.

The special Assembly session on May 13 and 14 will thus focus both on presenting a significant bill related to the education system and conducting a comprehensive review of monsoon preparedness measures across the city. (ANI)

