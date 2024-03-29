Bhubaneswar, Mar 29 (PTI) The BJP is likely to release its second candidate list for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha within the next two days, senior party leader Vijay Pal Singh Tomar said on Friday.

"It will come. Wait for two days," the BJP election in-charge for the state told reporters when asked about the second list of candidates.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Bharat Ratna Upon LK Advani, Four Eminent Personalities on March 30.

The saffron party has already announced the names of candidates for 18 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party is yet to name its nominees for the Cuttack, Kandhamal and Jajpur Lok Sabha seats.

The party has also not announced its candidates for the 147 assembly seats.

Also Read | Indian Navy's Operation Underway To Rescue Vessel 'Al Kambar' Hijacked by Pirates in Arabian Sea (See Pics).

The ruling BJD has already announced the names of candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats and 72 assembly constituencies.

The BJD is likely to release the list of candidates for the remaining six Lok Sabha and 75 assembly seats soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)