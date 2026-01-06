By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): A meeting of State Election In-charges and co-incharges of BJP Mahila Morcha was held at the BJP Headquarters, New Delhi, to review preparations for the upcoming four-state and one Union Territory elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Regarding the meeting, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanithi Srinivasan told ANI that the discussion focused on mobilising women workers, outreach programmes, and state-specific election strategies. Valuable guidance was received from BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh.

The meeting reaffirmed Mahila Morcha's commitment to strengthening grassroots engagement and ensuring effective participation of women in the election process.

This year, 2026, the states going to the polls in India include West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. While some face the challenge of retaining power, others aim to make history for the first time.

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are states where the BJP has not yet won assembly elections. This time, the BJP is confident of winning the polls. Meanwhile, the BJP is trying to win Assam for a third term and Puducherry for a second.

Notably, the BJP broke new ground in Kerala with VV Rajesh elected Thiruvananthapuram Mayor in the recently concluded local body polls.

BJP's VV Rajesh became the first Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, securing 51 votes with support from 50 BJP councillors and one independent councillor. UDF's KS Sabarinathan got 17 votes, LDF's RP Shivaji 29.

As women voters play a decisive role in elections, the BJP Mahila Morcha is crucial to winning them. They're working with local women activists, holding small meetings with local women office-bearers to understand the constituency and their issues.

Meanwhile, small public meetings and one-to-one connections with female voters across all age groups. They organise various programs to raise awareness of government welfare programs and how they benefit women and their families. (ANI)

