New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi on Thursday visited BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput at RML Hospital after they sustained injuries during a clash with INDIA Alliance MPs outside Makar Dwar in Parliament.

The scuffle occurred as both sides staged parallel protests in Parliament following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar.

Following the visit, Chouhan slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party for their alleged misconduct during the clash in Parliament, calling it a "black day in Parliamentary history."

Speaking to reporters, Chouhan said, "Decorum has been torn apart. Democracy has been shredded and sullied. There is no other example like that of the hooliganism of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Such conduct was never seen in the Parliamentary history of India."

"Why are they releasing their frustration in Parliament if they lost Haryana and Maharashtra? A workshop should be called to train Rahul Gandhi and Congress people to understand the conduct in democracy," Chouhan added.

Expressing further disappointment, he said, "I am sad... Amit Shah's speech exposed Congress... They are so frustrated with it that they have stooped to hooliganism now. We condemn this hooliganism."

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the BJP would take action against the Congress MPs once they get the report from hospital.

"Two leaders are injured. 4-5 other MPs have complained about this...All the Ps have the right to protest. He (Rahul Gandhi) did physical violence and he did not even go to see the condition of Sarangi ji...They (Congress) have always done injustice to BR Ambedkar...They have always insulted him...We will take action as per the report from the hospital," Meghwal said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, physically assaulted BJP MPs during a protest at the Makar Dwar entry gate of Parliament. Rijiju said, "While the NDA MPs were protesting... the Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi came and assaulted, pushed two MPs of the BJP... Pratap Singh Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput have sustained grievous injury."

He condemned Gandhi's actions, stating, "Rahul Gandhi's physical attack against the MPs is condemnable... He must tender an apology to the nation." Rijiju added that appropriate action would be taken after assessing the injuries.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, causing the accident. "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down... I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me," Sarangi said.

In response, Rahul Gandhi denied the allegations, claiming that BJP MPs prevented him from entering Parliament. "I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me, and threaten me. This has happened... Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. This is the entrance, and we have the right to go in," Gandhi told reporters.

He further added, "The central issue remains that the BJP is attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Babasaheb Ambedkar."

The incident occurred amid ongoing protests by BJP MPs accusing Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar's legacy. Protesters held banners reading, "Ambedkar showed us the path, Congress misled."

Meanwhile, INDIA Alliance MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, held their own protest in Parliament, demanding Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks on Ambedkar. (ANI)

