Kochi, December 19: A major tragedy was averted in Kerala on Thursday morning when a school building collapsed near Kochi shortly before students arrived.

According to residents of Udayamperoor, the decades-old building of GJBS, Kandanadu, collapsed at around 9.30 am. Police confirmed that no casualty was reported in the incident.

School Building Collapses in Kochi

The tiled-roof at Junior Basic School at Kandanad near Udayamperoor, Thripunitura, Kochi, #Kerala, that collapsed on Thursday morning. A tragedy was averted as the accident occurred a few minutes before children arrived on the campus. 📸Special Arrangement pic.twitter.com/0zmVd8qimy — The Hindu - Kerala (@THKerala) December 19, 2024

The collapsed building was located next to an Anganwadi classroom and a room used for distributing midday meal on the same campus, residents said.