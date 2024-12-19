Kochi, December 19: A major tragedy was averted in Kerala on Thursday morning when a school building collapsed near Kochi shortly before students arrived.

According to residents of Udayamperoor, the decades-old building of GJBS, Kandanadu, collapsed at around 9.30 am. Police confirmed that no casualty was reported in the incident. Kerala Bridge Collapse: Temporary Bridge Set Up for Christmas Celebrations in Ker Village Collapses, Several Injured (Watch Video).

School Building Collapses in Kochi

The collapsed building was located next to an Anganwadi classroom and a room used for distributing midday meal on the same campus, residents said.