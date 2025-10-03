Godda, (Jharkhand), [India] October 3 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has alleged that Congress party jailed the erstwhile former Maharani of Jaipur Gayatri Devi and her son Colonel Bhawani Singh. He mentioned that Bhawani Singh, who fought in the 1962 war and made a significant contribution to the 1971 war, and his mother were jailed in 1975.

"Beauty can also be dangerous for the Gandhi family Do you know that Indira Gandhi ji was jealous of the beauty of Queen Gayatri Devi ji of the Jaipur royal family As a result, Maharani Gayatri Devi ji and their son Colonel Bhawani Singh ji, who fought in the 1962 war and made a significant contribution in the 1971 war, both were sent to jail in 1975 by the Congress party on charges of drug smuggling, hawala smuggling, and arms smuggling. Rahul Gandhi ji, this is your party's constitution; you should mention this in Colombia," he alleged.

Earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday alleged Congress' role in the assassination of former Railway Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra, calling it a cover-up for alleged corruption in an import license case.Sharing a document of the Questions of Privilege motion in the Parliament in December 1974, Dubey raised doubts over the Congress, alleging orchestration of LN Mishra's murder.

He wrote, "Did the Congress Party orchestrate the murder of then Railway Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra to cover up its commission racket? The Government of India issued a fake import-export license in 1972-73. Lalit Narayan Mishra was the Minister of Foreign Trade, and the money transactions began. At that time, 1 lakh 20 thousand per month?"

He added that amid the corruption allegations, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee slammed the then-Congress government based on the chargesheet filed by the CBI into the corruption case.

"There was an uproar in Parliament, and in 1973, an investigation began; Lalit Babu's ministry was changed, and he was made the Railway Minister. In September 1974, the CBI filed a chargesheet; the allegations, that is, transactions were carried out by creating a fake company, were proven. On December 9, 1974, our leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee tore into Lalit Narayan Mishra and provided evidence of the money transactions based on the CBI chargesheet; a privilege motion was brought," he wrote.

"On January 3, 1975, was Lalit Babu blown up in a bomb explosion to cover up this very corruption? What a dark age," Nishikant Dubey alleged.

Lalit Narayan Mishra was one of the prominent Congress leaders in Bihar in the 1970s. LN Mishra had died in a bomb blast at a railway station in the Samastipur district in 1975.The CBI court in December 2014 found Santoshanand, Sudevanand, Ranjan Dwivedi alias Ram Janam Dwivedi, and Gopalji guilty of Mishra's murder. (ANI)

