New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya, speaking on the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, wiashed him a long life and good health.

"The Vice President has resigned due to health reasons. I wish Jagdeep Dhankhar ji, the very best of health and wish him a long life," said Surya while speaking to the media.

Also Read | Manikrao Kokate Online Rummy Video Controversy: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Seeks Probe, Says Will Resign If Found Guilty.

Adding further, he pointed out that opposition leader Rahul Gandhi that the Parliament functions on rules. "Rahul Gandhi should understand that the Parliament functions on rules. This is not a fish market where you can speak as you wish. Every MP needs to speak based on the rules and regulations of the House. Even the Leader of Opposition is subject to rules," stated BJP MP Surya.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair announced that Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President in India has been accepted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha Adjourned for Day As Opposition Protests Demanding Debate on Bihar SIR; Government Slams 'Double Standards'.

The Chair said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has conveyed the resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under 67A of the Constitution with immediate effect. The announcement was made just before the upper house of Parliament was adjourned until 2.00 PM on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, saying, "Jagdeep Dhankhar has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."

Amid mounting speculations over reasons behind Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the relationship between the Vice President and the centre doesn't seem like before.

Labelling Dhankar's resignation as "sudden and unfortunate", Gogoi said that the Vice President presided over Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meetings on Monday. He expressed that the relationship between Dhankar and the central government might have taken a hit given that a Union Minister was also not present in the BAC meeting, which was scheduled for yesterday afternoon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)