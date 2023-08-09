New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MPs held a demonstration on Wednesday morning on the Parliament premises to mark the anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

They raised slogans and held posters with the messages- 'Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. and Appeasement Quit India'

BJP leaders like Nishikant Dubey and Ravi Shankar Prasad today hit out at the Congress alleging the party of corruption and following dynastic policies.

Dubey said, "In these 75 years Congress, and parties supported by it, gave three things to the country that are eating up the country like termites. It is time to create an atmosphere against them because democracy is for the common people.

“The second question is about Corruption. The third is about appeasement - vote bank politics that is being done by misleading minorities. They are not allowing implementation of policies in the country."

"...Rampant family rule in politics quit India, stinking corruption quit India, appeasement politics quit India. If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and corruption have to quit India," said BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference.

Paying tribute to the participants of the Quit India Movement the PM called for a corruption and dynasty-free India.

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," the PM tweeted.

"Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India," he wrote. (ANI)

