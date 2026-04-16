New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Thursday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Several other newly elected members also took the oath in the Upper House on the occasion.

Nabin was welcomed by BJP MP Arun Singh upon his arrival at Parliament.

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Nitin Nabin, who currently serves as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly constituency.

Since 2010, he has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly constituency, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, becoming a five-time continuous MLA. He also served as a minister in the Government of Bihar prior to assuming his current national role in the party.

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Earlier on Wednesday, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary also took an oath as Bihar Chief Minister. Chaudhary was sworn in as the Chief Minister, succeeding Nitish Kumar, who had served as leader of the state for over a decade before deciding to go to the Rajya Sabha.

Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain administered the oath of office to Samrat Choudhary at Lok Bhavan in Patna. He becomes the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar following the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

The 57-year-old faces a significant challenge as he prepares to succeed Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in as Chief Minister for a record 10th time in 2025 following the NDA's historic victory in the assembly elections.

His elevation marks the end of an era dominated by Nitish Kumar's "Sushasan" (good governance) and the beginning of a new chapter for the NDA in Bihar.

To balance the coalition, Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and party leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary also took oaths as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. (ANI)

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