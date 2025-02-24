New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday refuted the Aam Aadmi Party's claims and showed that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's chambers do indeed have portraits of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, despite the Opposition alleging the opposite.

The Delhi BJP's X post posted pictures of the Delhi CM's chambers. It read, "The chambers of the Chief Minister of Delhi, @gupta_rekha and all the ministers are adorned with the pictures of revered Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, the President and the Prime Minister."

Earlier today, AAP had alleged that the newly elected Delhi CM Rekha Gupta had removed the portraits of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, with the AAP MLAs protesting against it on the first day of the Delhi Assembly.

In his X post, the former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "The new BJP government of Delhi removed Babasaheb's photo and put up the photo of Prime Minister Modi. This is not right. This has hurt millions of followers of Babasaheb".

The AAP supremo further requested the BJP not to remove Ambedkar's photo, saying,"I have a request to BJP. You can put the photo of the Prime Minister but do not remove the photo of Babasaheb. Let his photo remain there."

Meanwhile, due to clashes between the Delhi treasury benches and the Opposition, the assembly was adjourned for 15 minutes, with Speaker Vijender Gupta slamming the latter for behaving "irresponsibly."

"The opposition is behaving irresponsibly. You will get time. An attempt is being made to hurt the dignity of the House. I urge opposition members to take their seats and allow the House to function. AAP members have come with an intention to disturb the House. You should not have made it a political platform. The opposition does not want the House to run smoothly," Gupta said.

Speaking outside the House, Atishi accused BJP of being "anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh" alleging that the ruling party has removed the pictures of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from Delhi Chief Ministers office.

She alleged, "The anti-Dalit mentality of the Bharatiya Janata Party is well known. Today, a proof of its anti-Dalit mentality has been presented. Arvind Kejriwal had put up photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in every office of the Delhi government. Since, BJP has come to power, BJP has removed both these photos from the Chief Minister's office. This shows that the BJP is an anti-Dalit, anti-Sikh party." (ANI)

