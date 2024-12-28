Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday accused the Centre of "denying" Manmohan Singh's family the right to perform his last rites at a befitting site for his memorial and alleged that it was an insult to the departed leader's towering legacy and the Sikh community.

In a post on 'X', Stalin said: "The BJP government's decision to deny Dr. #ManmohanSingh's family the right to perform his last rites at a befitting site for his memorial is a direct insult to his towering legacy and the Sikh community. Refusing the family's request and relegating a two-term Prime Minister to Nigambodh Ghat reeks of arrogance, bias and a deliberate attempt to erase his immense contributions from public memory."

Further, he said: "Dr Manmohan Singh's leadership transformed India's economy and lifted millions out of poverty. To disrespect a statesman of his stature is to disrespect India's progress itself. The stain of dishonouring great leaders never fades from history!

Stalin-led DMK is a key ally of the Congress party, which has accused the Centre of insulting Manmohan Singh, the country's first Sikh prime minister, by carrying out his last rites at the Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated spot that could later become his memorial.

