New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

The party had on Tuesday named its candidates for 189 seats.

Filing of nominations will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20.

The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

