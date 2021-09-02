New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Centre, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that the Centre has announced National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) to sell national assets created by the Congress from 1947-2014.

"Monetisation Pipeline to sell projects or the assets build by the Congress from 1947-2014," said Digvijaya Singh while speaking to reporters.

Emphasising on the allegations made by the BJP that Congress has done nothing in 70 years, the leader said, "that's the difference between worthy and unworthy son, between Congress and BJP. Modi ji says nothing happened in last 70 years. Then what are you selling?" he asked.

Furthermore, he said: "BJP has refused to debate in the Parliament over issues like inflation, unemployment, Pegasus, anti-farm bills in Lok Sabha. If these issues will not be taken up, then where did it be then," he added.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot slammed the government over NMP by saying that the new scheme will create a monopoly and duopoly in the economy.

The Congress MLA asserted that the NMP poses serious questions on the country's integrity and security. "I want to ask what is stopping the international funds to make an investment and take a stake in these important assets," he stated. (ANI)

