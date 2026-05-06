India News | BJP Sweeps SC, ST Seats in Bengal, Assam; Outcome Reflects Consolidation Across Reserved Seats

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The BJP swept seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Assam and West Bengal in the assembly poll results announced on Monday, marking a strong consolidation across reserved constituencies and a political realignment.

BJP allies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry performed relatively strongly on seats reserved for SCs and STs.

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The BJP won 75 per cent of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes in West Bengal and swept all 16 Scheduled Tribe seats.

The performance of the BJP and its allies in Assam reflects a strong consolidation across reserved constituencies.

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Assam has nine SC reserved seats in its 126-member assembly and the BJP won five of them. NDA alliance has won 8 SC reserved seats, with only one seat going to the Congress.

The state has 19 ST reserved seats, out of which the BJP has won 13 seats and the party-led National Democratic Alliance won 19 seats, including the seats won by Bodoland People's Front and AGP.

Political observers said the results show a clear consolidation of SC and ST voters towards the BJP-led NDA, turning reserved constituencies into an electoral pillar for the ruling alliance.

They said delimitation played a structural role, increasing the weight of indigenous and tribal-reserved constituencies from 16 to 19 and SC reserved constituencies from 8 to 9.

BJP's expansion in Upper Assam and hill regions and tie up with BPF ensured a strong dominance in ST seats.

In West Bengal, where the BJP created history by winning 207 seats, the results on reserved seats showed "a decisive political realignment".

With BJP winning 51 of the 68 SC seats in West Bengal and the Trinamool Congress getting only 17, it reflected a clear consolidation of Dalit support.

The shift was even sharper in ST seats and the BJP's sweep of all seats reflects a uniform mandate across tribal regions like North Bengal and Junglemahal, political observers said.

Overall, the BJP secured 67 of 84 SC/ST seats, reducing the TMC to 17 and wiping out other parties, an overwhelming dominance in segments once seen as fragmented and contested.

The BJP has not only widened its electoral base but also consolidated its position among the weaker sections.

The Matua community is also seen to have continued its strong support for the BJP, boosting the party's performance in SC-dominated seats in the border regions of West Bengal.

NDA constituent AIDMK won 9 out of 46 SC reserved seats and 1 out of two ST reserved seats in Tamil Nadu.

In Puducherry, NDA constituent All India NR Congress won two out of the five SC reserved constituencies.

The BJP created history in Assam and West Bengal in the assembly polls.

In Assam, the BJP crossed the majority mark on its own for the first time, and the ruling NDA crossed the 100-seat mark in the 126-member assembly. This is the third successive victory of the NDA in the northeastern state.

BJP's spectacular performance in West Bengal reduced Trinamool Congress to 80 seats. BJP will be forming its first government in West Bengal. The results were announced on May 4. ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)