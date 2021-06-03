Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took a swipe at the Maharashtra government's flip- flop over lifting of coronavirus restrictions, asking whether it happened because ministers wanted to take credit for the announcement.

The state government on Thursday evening clarified that the existing restrictions have not been lifted, contrary to the announcement made by minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

"What's open and what's closed? Lock or unlock? Immaturity or Credit seeking?" Fadnavis tweeted.

He also wondered what should people believe, a press conference or a press note.

He was referring to Wadettiwar's press conference which was followed by a clarification note from the chief minister's office.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said the ministers and chief minister should not forget that daily wage workers, office- goers and the labourer class are suffering most because of the restrictions.

"The ministers are busy with credit seeking but the government should not forget that it will have to pay a heavy price for this in coming days," he said.

