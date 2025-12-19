Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19 (ANI): BJP Tamil Nadu Unit Chief Nainar Nagenthran arrived at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, where the body of Poornachandran, a 40-year-old man who set himself ablaze over the Karthigai Deepam row, was being kept, to meet the grieving family.

As compensation, Nagenthran said, "a government job should be provided to Poorna Chandran's family, and compensation of Rs 1 crore should be given, without any political discrimination... On behalf of the BJP and Hindu organisations, Rs 10 lakh is being given to Poornachandran's family."

Slamming the ruling DMK government, he said, "The DMK is fully responsible for this incident. Even after this, the flame must be lit at the summit of Thirupparankundram."

His visit comes amid the BJP Cadre's protest over the unfortunate death of Poornachandran. Protestors held banners and demanded justice for the man's death while fighting for his cause. Resultingly, heavy security and police personnel was deployed at the site of protest.

Earlier, former BJP state president K. Annamalai expressed his condolences to the bereaved family in a post on X.

A senior police official said preliminary inquiries confirmed that the deceased had circulated a voice message before the incident, explaining that he took the extreme step as the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was not lit atop Thiruparankundram hill against the High Court's directive.

Poornachandran, a medical representative and mini auto driver, is survived by his wife and two sons, ages 4 and 8. Speaking to reporters, Chandran's brother, Ramadurai, said the deceased was deeply spiritual and frequently visited the Sathuragiri hills. Following a complaint filed by his wife, a case was registered under Section 194 of the BNSS at the Tallakulam police station. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Madras High Court had earlier directed the lighting of the lamp, but the state government challenged the decision, citing law-and-order concerns. With the growing protest and the BJP Chief's statement over Poornachandran's death, the controversy continues to snowball. (ANI)

