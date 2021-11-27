Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): In an apparent attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that those political parties who have no work are remembering Muhammad Ali Jinnah while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest Uttar Pradesh elections on issues of welfare of the poor and development of all sections of the society.

"Our objective is the welfare of the poor. There are people who do not have work, do not trust themselves and have not had a chance to govern, they remember Muhammad Ali Jinnah. But we will fight elections on the issues of welfare of poor, development of all and rule of law," said Pradhan while talking to media.

Also Read | Chennai Man Arrested After His Video of Driving Car on Goa's Morjim Beach Goes Viral.

Exuding confidence over winning elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Union Minister also said that the poor in Uttar Pradesh are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"People today want a rule of law in their state. A lot has been done, be it houses for the poor through PM Awaas Yojna, electricity in their households, tap water connections in their houses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, 80 per cent of the population was given free ration. In UP, oil, salt and pulses were also provided by ration. Poor people are with Modiji and Yogiji. We have a coalition of poor, backwards, consisting of all sections of society that is in favour of both the leaders at the Centre and the state," he said.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Pune: Farmer Duped Of Rs 2.06 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Customer Relations Assistant Of Mumbai-Based LPG Company.

Dharmendra Pradhan is the election in charge in the state for the upcoming assembly polls in the state, which are scheduled for next year.

In the run-up to the assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022 in five states, Uttar Pradesh polls is the most crucial and PM Modi visited Sultanpur earlier this month where he inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway. Later, he visited Mahoba and Jhansi for the event.

The Prime Minister participated in the IG-DIG conference from across the country in Lucknow He also laid the foundation stone for Asia's largest Jewar Airport.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)