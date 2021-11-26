Pune, November 26: An online fraudster duped a farmer from Maharashtra’s Pune of Rs 2.06 lakh by impersonating a customer relations assistant of an LPG gas company in Mumbai. The cyber crook the money from the farmer’s account by claiming to have appointed him as a distributor for the company’s CNG unit in Khed taluka. A complaint was lodged at the Chakan police station on Thursday. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 2.83 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Purchasing Mobile Phone in Raigad; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the fraudster sent messages and called him on his mobile by posing as an employee of the LPG company. The crook reportedly told the complainant that the company had been selected as a distributor of the Khed CNG unit of the company. The fraudster even emailed an agreement to gain his trust.

The accused then asked the farmer to transfer money into a bank account purportedly belonging to the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Mumbai, reported the media house. The victim transferred a total of Rs 2,06,910 in multiple transactions to the account. The first transaction was made in December last year. Upon realising that he was being duped, the farmer approached the police. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

In a similar incident of online fraud, a man from Pune was duped for Rs 4.19 lakh by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of a job in the United Kingdom. The 46-year-old victim is a resident of the Wanwadi area of Pune. A complaint has been lodged against the accused.

