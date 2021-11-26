Panaji, November 26: Police in Goa on Friday arrested one Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Chennai, for driving car at the popular Morjim beach in North Goa on Thursday. The arrest was made a day after a video of the accused person driving a rented car -- GA-03-W-4387 -- on the beach went viral.

The Morjim beach is also home to a nesting site of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles. Delhi Resident Held for Driving Toyota Prado SUV on Morjim Beach in Goa Amid Lockdown.

Watch: Chennai Man Drives Car on Goa’s Morjim Beach Goes Viral

Police in #Goa arrested one Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Chennai, for driving car at the popular Morjim beach in North Goa on Nov 25. The arrest was made a day after a video of the accused person driving a rented car -- GA-03-W-4387 -- on the beach went viral. pic.twitter.com/jYtNc0U2ll — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) November 26, 2021

"We have filed a First Information Report under sections 279, 336 of the Indian Penal Code and the accused was placed under arrest on Friday," a police officer said. The rented car has also been seized by the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2021 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).