Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a meeting on Tuesday in Jaipur over the political situation in the state with the Congress government in the state facing a crisis.

The meeting will be attended by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

BJP leaders also held a meeting on Tuesday which was attended by state chief Satish Poonia besides Om Mathur, Gulab Chand Kataria and Rajendra Rathore.

The Congress earlier in the day removed Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Two other ministers loyal to him were also removed from their posts. The simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have come out in the open. (ANI)

