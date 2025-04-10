New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a nationwide campaign titled 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign', which will run from April 20 to May 5.

Through this campaign, BJP aims to expose the misinformation spread by Congress and its allies and educate the Muslim community about the benefits of the Waqf law reforms.

To kick off the initiative, a workshop was organised at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, where BJP National President JP Nadda addressed the participants. He highlighted how the Waqf reforms will ensure better utilisation of Waqf properties for the benefit of underprivileged Muslims, especially in sectors like education and healthcare.

Nadda criticised Congress and its allies for engaging in appeasement politics and misleading the Muslim community regarding the Waqf bill. He stressed that BJP workers will actively reach out to Muslim brothers and sisters to expose the lies and clarify the true intent and advantages of the law.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju also participated in the workshop and provided detailed insights into the Waqf reforms. BJP had invited three to four leaders from each state, including the Minority Morcha President of every state, to attend this training session. These leaders have been tasked with organising similar workshops in their respective states to train district-level BJP leaders.

BJP also sees this campaign as a strategic move to strengthen its outreach to the Muslim community, especially ahead of upcoming assembly elections. By raising awareness and clarifying the changes made to the Waqf law, BJP aims to counter opposition narratives and win the trust of the Muslim electorate.

Through this initiative, BJP intends to ensure that the truth about the Waqf reforms reaches the grassroots level, and that every Muslim citizen is informed about how these changes are meant to empower and uplift the community.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. After the Presidential assent, it has become a law. (ANI)

