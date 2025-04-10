Mumbai, April 10: Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited from the United States to India after exhausting all his legal avenues. Tahawwur Rana's final attempt to block the extradition was denied by the US Supreme Court, which rejected his petition seeking a stay.

The court’s brief order stated, “The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied.” This marked the second time the US Supreme Court turned down Rana’s plea, with a similar request denied in March. With Rana now in Indian custody, his case joins several high-profile extraditions that have been successfully carried out in recent years. Here's a look back at some of the most notable ones. Tahawwur Rana Extradited to India From US: Plane Carrying Key Accused in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Lands in Delhi.

India’s High-Profile Successful Extraditions

Abu Salem

Abu Salem, a key conspirator in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, was extradited from Portugal in 2005 after a lengthy legal process.

Christian Michel

Christian Michel, a British national and alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, was brought back from the UAE in 2018. Who Is Tahawwur Rana, Accused in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Case? What Will Happen After He Lands in India?

Ravi Pujari

Ravi Pujari, a notorious underworld gangster wanted in multiple cases of extortion and attempted murder, was extradited from Senegal in 2020.

Neeraj Bawana’s Aide – Fateh Singh

Fateh Singh, a close aide of gangster Neeraj Bawana, was extradited from Thailand in 2023 for his involvement in organised crime and contract killings.

Rajiv Saxena

Rajiv Saxena, accused of laundering money in the AgustaWestland scam, was also extradited from the UAE in 2019.

Tahawwur Rana's extradition follows a statement made during a joint press conference in February when US President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged that Rana would face justice in India.

