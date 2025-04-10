Kolkata, April 10: In a disturbing case of post-breakup harassment in Kolkata, a 25-year-old man was arrested for sending over 300 fake cash-on-delivery (COD) parcels to his ex-girlfriend in a span of four months. The victim, a 24-year-old bank executive working at a nationalised bank’s Lake Town branch, filed a complaint after facing relentless mental distress and having her e-commerce accounts blocked due to repeated returns.

The woman began receiving the parcels in November 2024, shortly after ending her relationship with Suman Sikdar, a resident of Nadia. Delivery agents repeatedly turned up at her doorstep with COD items—ranging from smartphones and tablets to dresses and Valentine's Day gifts—which she had never ordered. As she returned the packages, she faced backlash from delivery agents, negative ratings, and eventual account suspensions from Amazon and Flipkart.

Police initially suspected the involvement of the woman's colleagues, but further investigation revealed that Sikdar was behind the harassment. Officers from the Bidhannagar commissionerate said he used unknown numbers to call and text her, and also booked the parcels in bulk as an act of revenge.

“Sikdar confessed during interrogation. He said the woman loved online shopping and often demanded gifts while they were together, but he couldn’t afford them. He assumed she broke up with him due to his financial condition, and this spurred the harassment,” said an officer.

The woman, overwhelmed by the continuous deliveries and the social embarrassment caused, approached Lake Town police last month. Sikdar was produced in Salt Lake court on Wednesday and was granted bail. Police are continuing their investigation into the misuse of online platforms for personal vendetta.

