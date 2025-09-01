Dharmasthala (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday will hold a national convention in Dharmasthala in response to the alleged mass burial controversy in the region.

The national convention will begin at 2 pm in support of the Dharmasthala site and will be attended by Karnataka President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Pralhad Joshi, along with BJP MPs, MLAs, and other prominent party leaders.

BJP workers, devotees of Dharmasthala, and devotees from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Karkala, Belthangady, and the surrounding areas of Dharmasthala will be arriving.

Earlier, Vijayendra demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the Dharmasthala case, calling for a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally on September 1.

Vijayendra said that a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally would be held on September 1, urging people to visit temples, offer prayers, and participate in processions before heading to Dharmasthala. A public meeting is scheduled there at 2:00 PM.

"The government's handling of the Dharmasthala issue has tarnished its reputation, and a thorough investigation by the NIA is essential to uncover the organisations and malicious forces behind the controversy," Vijayendra said at a press conference in Bengaluru.

He warned that such forces could conspire against other Hindu temples in a similar manner.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of its planned Dharmasthala Chalo rally, accusing the Opposition of politicising religious issues.

In a post on X, CM Siddaramaiah wrote, "The BJP people are weaving a new strategy of a religious pilgrimage to Dharmasthala. They politicise everything. Let them go on the yatra if they want. The formation of the SIT has been welcomed by Shri Kshetra's Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade himself. The SIT has been formed for the reason that the truth must come out. Otherwise, there would always have been a controversy regarding Dharmasthala. The SIT has been formed to dispel this doubt."

Siddaramaiah said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up following demands from several organisations and was even welcomed by the BJP earlier.

"The complainants have gone before the court and given statements under 164. Many organisations had demanded the formation of the SIT. The BJP people had also welcomed this. Now, they are politicising it. They don't even know the interpretation of religion. Is there a need to hand over the Dharmasthala case to a higher-level investigation? When the BJP was in power, which case did they hand over to the CBI? Full independence has been given to the SIT, and it has been instructed to complete the investigation and submit the report. I feel that no other investigation is needed at present," he said.

The complainant, who alleged that he had been forced to bury multiple bodies in Dharamsthala, was arrested by the SIT after forensic analysis showed the bones he produced were of a man and not a woman, as he had claimed. He has been remanded in custody for 10 days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)