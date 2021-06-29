Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) Almost two months after the BJP's drubbing in the assembly polls, the party's state unit president, Dilip Ghosh, on Tuesday said "expectations did not match reality" as was evident from the projection made and the final results, but work will be undertaken to remove all shortcomings.

He vowed that the BJP, as the main opposition party, will "restore democracy" in the state.

The state unit of the party, during the executive meeting earlier in the day, had pointed out that the saffron camp might have failed to win the elections, but it increased its tally to 77 from three in the Assembly, securing votes of 2.8 crore electorate.

"Our numbers have gone up substantially and we will certainly put up a good fight against this undemocratic, autocratic, and corrupt TMC in the upcoming bypolls. We will certainly bridge the gaps that led to the setbacks in the assembly polls and emerge stronger," Ghosh said.

He, however, maintained that the BJP was "not very hopeful about the pending municipal elections which will be conducted under the supervision of the state election commission.

Asked about the absence of TMC turncoat and BJP leader Rajib Banerjee in the meeting, Ghosh said, "We will certainly analyse all such factors and discuss these issues."

Banerjee, who quit the TMC and joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, had been maintaining distance from the saffron camp since the declaration of poll results in May. He lost the Domjur assembly seat to his rival from the ruling party in the March-April elections.

Iterating that workers of the BJP continue to endure torture perpetrated by "TMC goons", the state unit president said at least 40 party functionaries were killed and 10,000 rendered homeless.

"The party will, however, wage a fierce movement to restore democracy and usher in peace. We are also aware of the TMCs habit of trying to bulldoze the opposition in the legislative assembly with scant regard for all well established norms. But we will counter all such attempts," he asserted.

