Dharamshala, Apr 11 (PTI) The BJP has said it would elect its mayor in the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation as it claimed to have support of two Independents, helping it cross the majority mark.

In elections to the four corporations held on Wednesday, the Congress got the majority in Palampur and Solan, while the BJP secured majority in Mandi.

In Dharamshala, the BJP won eight out of 17 seats, just one short of the majority mark. The Congress got five and Independents four seats.

The BJP claimed to have support of 10 members after two Independents joined the saffron camp. The newly-elected body will choose its mayor and deputy mayor on Tuesday.

"I have discussed in detail about the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in the municipal corporation with eight BJP councillors and two independents councillors in Dharamshala on Saturday," Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania said.

The BJP has got full support to elect its mayor and deputy mayor as two Independent councillors has also agreed to give its support in running the civic body, Pathania said.

The Congress had run the outgoing civic body with its 13 members, while the BJP had four members. PTI

