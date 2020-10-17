Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Saturday exuded confidence that the party will win all six municipal corporations where polls are due on October 29 and November 1.

Poonia said the party has authorised respective election in charges for the nomination of ward candidates.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore on October 19.

"The Gehlot government might have done as many ploys as they can in the name of delimitation wards, polling stations and using government machinery but I can say that the BJP will win on all six municipal corporations with a good majority," Poonia said.

The state BJP on Saturday held its core committee meeting ahead of the urban body election to chalk out the party's strategy. Poonia said names of winnable candidates were also discussed at the meeting.

Also Read | Ravi Shankar Prasad Escapes Unhurt After Blades of Union Minister’s Helicopter Broke at Patna Airport: Reports.

Elections are due in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporations, which are divided into three zones each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)