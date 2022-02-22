Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), February 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving towards a thumping majority in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the Minister said the BJP has "progressed rapidly in every round of last three-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh. It's going to break the record of the last polls in 2017". The fourth phase of Assembly polls in the state is slated for tomorrow.

"The BJP is moving towards a thumping majority and there is no problem anywhere... And the dreams of Opposition parties will turn to dust," Pathak said.

The Minister accused the Opposition parties of taking support of goons and mafias to grab power. "With the help of goons and mafia, the Opposition parties want to grab power, which the people of Uttar Pradesh will not allow," he said.

The minister alleged that the opposition parties have a bunch of goons, mafia, and anarchic elements. "There is a gang due to which their dream of coming to power will never be fulfilled," he added.

He said that PM Modi led government has ensured an all-around development when asked that people have more aspirations than the state government running bulldozer on houses of goons.

"The maximum number of expressways are in Uttar Pradesh. Schools and colleges are being constructed in each district. We have built AIIMS, airports and metros. We have given free ration to people twice a month," he said.

"Toilets have been built in the homes of 12 crore people and new houses have been given to 45 lakh homeless people. We have given 1.18 crore electricity connections," said Pathak.

The Minister, who is in the fray from Lucknow Cantonment seat, said the BJP government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has carried out a number of developmental works and that "if we start counting, the whole day will pass".

The Minister said the BJP government wants to "raise the standard of living of the people of UP".

On Prime Minister Modi's attack on Samajwadi Party on Sunday that bombs were planted on cycles in 2008 Ahmedabad blast, which is coincidentally the election symbol of the SP, the Minister said: "It is not hidden from anyone that bombs were put inside pressure cooker on cycles... These blasts took place in Ayodhya, Kashi and Lucknow too."

Pathak hit out at the SP and alleged that "when the party formed the government in 2012, it took its first decision to withdraw cases registered against those accused in bomb blasts".

The Minister said the Supreme Court "intervened and refused to withdraw cases". "Our government has ensured that terrorists have been punished," he said.

"It is known that the SP has been supporting terrorists, goons and mafias," said Pathak. "The son and nephew of an evil bandit like Dadua are contesting the elections in the SP tickets. Goons, mafias, rapists and even accused in money laundering cases are contesting elections from the party," said Pathak.

On his changing the seat from Lucknow West to Lucknow Cantonment, the Minister said, "It was the decision of the BJP".

He rejected the claims that the BJP has a tough task in the ongoing polls. "The BJP will get a thumping majority in UP. There was a similar rumour in 2017 when people used to say that two boys (Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi) will change the face of the state," added Pathak.

He stated that the "Opposition alliance will prove to be a thugbandhan".

On hijab controversy, Pathak said that the students should abide by the uniform policy in educational institutions.

The minister also rejected the contention that Brahmins in the state are not happy with the BJP.

"Only the BJP can take forward the culture of India and Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage, and Brahmins have done everything to save the culture of India," added Pathak.

Three of the seven phases of UP Assembly elections have been completed and the voting for the remaining phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting would take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)