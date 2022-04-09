Bikaner (Rajasthan), Apr 9 (PTI) Attacking the BJP over rising inflation and unemployment in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday claimed that the saffron party is winning elections by polarisation, and not because of its policies or achievements.

He said there is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the country and the Constitution is being shredded. He also targeted BJP leaders for the recent violence and arson in Karauli city of the state.

"Today, there is an atmosphere of tension in the country, there is an atmosphere of violence...the Constitution is being shredded. I say this again and again and democracy is in danger," Gehlot, who arrived here on a two-day program, told reporters.

Referring to the rising inflation and unemployment in the country, he said, "Inflation has hit hard and unemployment is causing outrage among the youth. These BJP people know that despite inflation and unemployment, we can win elections by polarisation. They have got this illusion. I will appeal to the youth and people to take their plans seriously."

He said that elections are being won by the BJP only by polarisation and not on policies or achievements.

"The public will understand that there is a difference between their words and deeds. They win elections by only polarisation, how long will they win. People are realising this,” Gehlot said.

He said that the state government's budget for 2022-23 is receiving praises from across the state. "Frightened by this, the BJP has decided to set Rajasthan on fire. The fire has started in Karauli. (BJP) leaders have been instructed that you should do something there otherwise our government will not be formed. What kind of democracy is this?"

In Karauli, some people pelted stones on the Nav Samvatsar rally on April 2. It triggered a communal clash in which several vehicles and shops were torched.

Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should criticise such violent incidents by addressing the nation and give the message that the government will not tolerate those who commit such violence.

Taking a jibe at Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on the row over granting the national project status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Gehlot said he has shared the PM's statements in this regard on social media in which he is "clearly referring to this project".

"After this, whether Shekhawat leaves politics or not, I leave it to him," Gehlot said.

On Friday, Shekhawat and the state's PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi had come face to face on granting the national project status to ERCP.

At an event here, when Joshi reminded Shekhawat of the Prime Minister's "promise" to give the National Project status to ERCP, Shekhawat interrupted him and said the PM never made such a promise.

Shekhawat had even said, "If the prime minister has spoken a single word in the then public meeting of Ajmer, then either I will quit politics or you and your Chief Minister will."

The Chief Minister said, "Don't know, what Prime Minister saw in him that he chose him and gave him an important ministry like water resources. He should come forward and help Rajasthan with special water schemes. But he is not doing so."

Also, Gehlot asked youth members of the party to work hard. "I talk about struggle (Ragdai) because every person should go through it."

He said the leader who becomes a minister after a lot of struggle is a man of the organisation and respects the people of the organisation. "And there is respect for him in the hearts of the workers as well, whereas those who become leader because of some other reasons, they do not gel on well with the workers."

