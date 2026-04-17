Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has assured a thorough departmental probe into the alleged irregularities in the Chester Hill land deal, stating that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Responding to allegations and demands for action, the minister said, "The matter is serious and is being investigated at the departmental level. Whoever is found guilty will be punished." He added that the issue is already under examination and any role of officials, including decisions taken during administrative transitions, is also being reviewed.

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The minister maintained that the government has acted wherever required and emphasised that the matter gained wider attention in the media at a later stage. He reiterated that accountability would be fixed after the completion of the inquiry.

Sanjay Chauhan, state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has demanded a judicial inquiry into the Chester Hill case and the removal of the Chief Secretary.

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Speaking to ANI, Chauhan alleged misuse of authority and violation of land laws. "He has misused his position and violated the law of the land. He should be removed immediately. This is not merely an irregularity but a proven case," he said.

Chauhan also referred to another similar case, claiming that the High Court had stayed an order linked to the Chief Secretary on April 6, strengthening the allegations. He asserted that it was inappropriate for the official to continue in office and said the government must act against corruption.

The CPI(M) leader further alleged a nexus involving property dealings and raised questions about land transactions, including the purchase of prime land at undervalued rates. He demanded a comprehensive judicial probe not only into the Chester Hill Case but also into other land deals across the state.

"If the government fails to act, we will intensify our movement, protest and also pursue legal options. We will bring concrete evidence on record," Chauhan said, adding that the party would continue to fight for the protection of land and resources of the people of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

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