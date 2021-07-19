Ballia (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) BJP workers staged a sit-in for nearly three hours at a police station here on Monday against the alleged assault on one of them by a sub-inspector, officials said.

Following a tussle between two groups over vehicle overtaking on Sunday night, four people were arrested, Revati police station incharge Yadvendra Pandey said.

According to police, some local BJP workers reached the station on Monday and created a ruckus.

When the arrested accused were to be produced before court, some BJP workers tried to free one of them, Pandey said.

However, BJP alleged an SI thrashed their leader, Rajesh Gupta, when he went to the station house to lodge a complaint in connection with the fight on Sunday night.

BJP leader Kanak Pandey, who is the representative of Revati Nagar Panchayat chairman, and others held a protest against the incident, demanding action against the policeman.

DSP Rajesh Kumar Tiwari assured action against the SI, if found guilty.

