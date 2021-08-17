Srinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Militants on Tuesday shot dead a BJP worker in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The assailants fired upon Javeed Ahmad Dar near his residence in Brazloo Jageer area of the south Kashmir district at around 4.30 pm, they said.

Dar, who was affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, died on the spot, they added.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants, they said.

