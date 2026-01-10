New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President Nitin Nabin visited the Pracheen Hanuman Temple in New Delhi on Saturday to offer prayers.

He was accompanied by Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Nabin is also scheduled to travel to Tamil Nadu to meet local party workers. In a recent post on X, he criticised the state government, alleging that its governance failures have adversely affected various segments of Tamil Nadu.

"Tomorrow, January 10th, I will be in Coimbatore for a series of meetings with our committed BJP karyakartas. DMK-INC's corruption and governance failures have impacted every segment of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is ready to move on from this oppressive regime and embrace real change," the 'X' post said.

In addition to visiting Tamil Nadu, Nitin Nabin is expected to visit West Bengal soon, ahead of the state's upcoming elections.

Senior leaders and Union ministers have begun public outreach initiatives and indoor meetings across the state. So far, the BJP has held over 1,500 street sabhas in West Bengal to engage with citizens and disseminate its message. The party is targeting all of the state's 80,000 booths as part of its election strategy.

In 2026, states going to the polls include West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. While some parties face the challenge of retaining power, others are aiming to make history for the first time.

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are states where the BJP has not yet won Assembly elections. The party has expressed confidence in winning this time. Meanwhile, the BJP is seeking a third consecutive term in Assam and a second term in Puducherry. (ANI)

