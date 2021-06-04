Kannur (Kerala) [India], June 4 (ANI): Following investigations in the ongoing 'Kannur Fort project' case, Bharatiya Janata Party's National Vice President, AP Abdullakutty was on Friday questioned by officials of the state's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

The officials questioned Abdullakutty at his residence here in connection with alleged corruption in conducting a light and sound show at Kannur Fort in 2016, when he was an MLA during the United Democratic Front (UDF)'s tenure.

Addressing reporters later, Abdullakutty claimed that VACB team did not carry out any raid at his house. "The visit was part of preliminary inquiry by officials into the irregularities."

"As an MLA back then I had taken the initiative to conduct the light and sound show. It was conducted by District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in 2016. It is shocking that huge corruption has taken place. I believe that the former tourism minister and officials are responsible for it and a thorough probe should be carried out", the senior BJP leader said.

The entire cost of the Kannur Fort project came out to be Rs 4 crore. However, as per reports by officials, only Rs 1 crore was utilised in the project and the remaining Rs 3 crore was used for carrying out other financial irregularities.

Abdullakutty said that vigilance officials had quizzed him on the the project and he has responded to their queries as per the protocol.

"This project was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. It was envisaged to promote tourism but it's unfortunate that such irregularities and corruption had taken place. I welcome the probe and if found guilty, I should be punished too," said Abdullakutty. The BJP National Vice President also said that he was unaware of financial irregularities in the project. (ANI)

