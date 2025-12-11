New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): BJP National Vice President and MP Kendrapara Baijayant Jay Panda led the Committee on Public Undertakings (CoPU), which presented a record number of 11 reports in the Parliament on Thursday.

Under Panda's leadership, the 18th Committee on Public Undertakings presented the reports.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda said, "Committee on Public Undertakings is an important standing committee. All public sector units are assessed against their CAG reports, and discussions are held on their operational efficiency. The number of completed reports is a record, up 3X. There should not be much backlog."

"We studied sectors which were not studied in the last few years, like strategic sectors of rare earth, rare minerals, and nuclear power. We have high targets to meet the 2047 Viksit Bharat target. The committee has worked very hard. The committee's reports were laid in Parliament today. We follow the protocols strictly."

He further said that a format for the Action Taken Report had been prepared and was accepted during the discussion. It will be easy to track it electronically.

This marks a remarkable moment for the Committee as it broke its own record by presenting 11 reports on a single day. The earlier record stood at eight reports during CoPU (2024-25), and surpassing it reflects the Committee's strengthened commitment to accountability and efficiency.

The tabled reports included 6 Action Taken Reports and 5 Original Reports, comprising three comprehensive studies, 1 horizontal review, and 1 audit-based examination.

Another milestone achievement for the Committee under the chairmanship of Baijayant 'Jay' Panda is reflected in the Action Taken Report on "Reviewing timely submission of Action Taken Notes (ATNs) on C&AG Paras/Reports (Commercial) by the Ministries/Departments."

The Government has accepted all Committee recommendations, and the recommended software, APMS-CoPU, is scheduled to go live in January 2026. This initiative will set a new benchmark for C&AG ATNs' compliance among Ministries in the future, marking a significant step forward in accountability and efficiency. (ANI)

