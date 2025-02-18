Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) BJP MLA Chandrabhanu Paswan, who recently won in the Milkipur bypolls, took oath in the Uttar Pradesh assembly as a member on Tuesday.

Speaker Satish Mahana administered the oath in the House.

Paswan won the Milkipur bypolls by a margin of 61,710 votes. While Paswan polled over 1.46 lakh votes, his nearest rival Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad garnered 84,687 votes.

BJP members were heard raising the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" after he took the oath.

