New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The AAP on Wednesday called the ED raids over an alleged classroom construction scam, a "desperate" attempt to divert public attention and asserted that the allegations against party leaders are "politically motivated".

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday searched multiple premises in the national capital as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged Rs 2,000 crore classroom construction scam that place during the previous AAP government regime, official sources said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ground Staff That Cleared Ill-Fated Air India Aircraft Questioned, Their Mobile Phones Seized As Investigators Probe All Angles Including Sabotage, Says Report.

The federal probe agency carried out the raids after it recently registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) FIR into the said allegations.

At least 37 premises of contractors and private entities linked to the case have been covered by the ED officials, the sources said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Expresses Gratitude to Croatia for Backing India's Fight Against Terrorism After Talks With Counterpart Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb.

Reacting to the raids, AAP, in a statement, accused the BJP of "relentlessly bulldozing jhuggis and demolishing livelihoods of the poor and marginalized across Delhi".

"These so-called raids are nothing but a desperate attempt to divert public attention from that reality. The allegations are baseless, politically motivated, and timed only to distract from the BJP's anti-people actions," said the statement.

Alleging that the BJP government in Delhi has failed on each front, the AAP said there is heavy water logging during rains and almost all private school have increased their fees.

"The government has failed to roll back fees of even a single private school, there are frequent power cuts every day. Therefore, BJP is looking to divert the attention of people on frivolous investigations," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)