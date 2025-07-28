Bengaluru, Jul 28 (PTI) Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said on Monday that the BJP's fight against the use of funds allocated for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) for guarantee schemes "utterly laughable".

"The BJP's objection to spending funds as per the rules for the welfare of SC/ST communities only exposes how ethically bankrupt and inhumane they have become," he added.

In a statement issued by his office, Mahadevappa pointed out that in accordance with the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilization of Financial Resources) Act, the Congress government has worked to ensure a safety net for the minimum livelihood security of SC/ST communities through the five guarantee schemes.

"It is precisely because of this government's foresight that Karnataka today ranks first in the country in per capita income," he said.

He reiterated that because of the guarantees, significant improvements have occurred even in the basic quality of life for SC/ST communities, who have historically faced exploitation and hardship.

"During their previous tenure in power (at both central and state levels), the BJP demonstrated anti-SC/ST behaviour. They misused SCSP funds beyond the limits of the SCSP/TSP Act, violating the rules. Not even once did they speak in the Assembly about implementing internal reservation (sub-categorisation)," the minister said.

He pointed out that BJP MP A Narayanaswamy had stated in Parliament that internal reservation would not be implemented and that the party's MP Govind Karjol had called the Sadashiva Commission report a "closed chapter."

"Now BJP criticises our government, which is showing commitment to implementing internal reservation based on the commission report -- after having made such irresponsible statements while in power, is a sign of their recklessness," Mahadevappa said.

