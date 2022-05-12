New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday said that Uddhav Thackeray is running Maharashtra government like "Mafia" and vowed to finish it as he discussed how the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is misusing police against independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband, Ravi Rana.

Somaiya met the Rana couple at their Delhi residence on Thursday along with party MP Gopal Shetty.

Also Read | WHO Must Be Reformed, India Ready to Play Key Role: PM Modi at 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit.

After the meet, Somaiya tweeted, "Met #NavneetRana & #RaviRana at their Delhi Residence with @iGopalShetty. Committed to fight against Mafia Thackrey Sarkar @BJP4India."

Speaking to the media, Kirit Somaiya said, "MP Gopal Shetty and I spoke to Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. We have discussed how Udhav Thackeray is misusing the police machinery in Maharashtra and doing mafia-like administration. It is only a matter of concern and we will fix the mafia."

Also Read | TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts at trb.tripura.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Somaiya said that he will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla very soon over the threats directed at the Ranas.

"Kirit Somaiya quoted Sanjay Raut's statement, 'We (MVA govt) will bury you (Ranas) in a 20-feet deep pit. The preparation for final rites is done. Uddhav Thackeray's loudspeaker Sanjay Raut gives such an open threat and the Police Commissioner is sleeping! A threat is given to eliminate an MP and MLA. This is a very serious matter. I am also going to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker. We will not stop until we end the 'mafiagiri' of Uddhav Thackeray."

Speaking about BMC's notice to the Rana couple, the BJP leader said, "The Chief Minister has only two cheeks to get slapped with the notice. The sessions court, the lower court, the high court, and the Supreme Court are slapping cases after cases on Uddhav Thackeray and where is that mafia police commissioner now? Now I want to say this to Sanjay Pandey if he has the courage to go and ask for an explanation from the Supreme Court. The Maharashtra government is asking for an explanation. If you have the courage, go ask for an explanation from the Supreme Court. They have dissolved your sedition strategy."

Independent MP Navneet Rana underwent an MRI scan and a full body checkup at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after she complained of pain in the chest, neck, and different parts of the body as well as spondylitis. The BMC also issued a notice to Lilavati Hospital on why photography was allowed in the MRI room and has sought a response from the hospital in two days.

The MP-MLA couple had arrived in Delhi on Monday to meet the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for briefing him about the incidents that happened with them in Maharashtra during the Hanuman Chalisa row.

Rana is the MP from Maharashtra's Amravati assembly, who along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana, was booked under sedition charges on April 23 for allegedly declaring to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of the state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra.

The couple was booked in two FIRs lodged on the charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

According to the Union Minister for state Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, Birla also expressed his concern over the 'sufferings' of the Rana couple.

On May 4 Rana couple was granted bail by a Mumbai court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)