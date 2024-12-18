Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Lakshadweep Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing, expressed its appreciation for the interim travel arrangements between Kochi and the Lakshadweep Islands, made by the Lakshadweep administration. The travel services will be available from December 19 to December 24.

Mohammed Salih PM, President of the Lakshadweep Yuva Morcha, praised the Director of Port for their efforts, acknowledging the challenges posed by the ship shortage while ensuring connectivity for island residents. "We acknowledge the efforts of the Lakshadweep administration and appreciate the tireless efforts of the Director of Port in serving the people of Lakshadweep," said Salih said in a statement.

The Lakshadweep Yuva Morcha remains committed to supporting the development and welfare initiatives of the Lakshadweep administration, he added.

The organisation commended the island administration's efforts in ensuring connectivity between Kochi and the Lakshadweep Islands, despite the ship shortage, the official statement stated. It also praised the proactive measures taken to address the travel needs of the islanders.

"We, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Lakshadweep, extend our wholehearted appreciation for the interim travel arrangements made from Kochi to Lakshadweep Islands and vice versa (19.12.2024-24.12.2024). Despite the ship shortage, your efforts toensure connectivity between Kochi and the Lakshadweep Islands are truly commendable. The proactive measures taken to address the travel needs of the islanders are praiseworthy," the statement signed by Salih read.

The BJYM also slammed the opposition parties, including the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) or NCP(SP), for attempting to take credit for the initiatives taken by the Lakshadweep administration.

On December 5, Advocate Salih was appointed as the State BJYM President for Lakshadweep, aiming toimprove the party's outreach and address local development concerns with a focus on youth leadership. (ANI)

